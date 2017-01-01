Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5000 Jobs ‘ Because of Me’ – 1340 WJOL
TVC News
Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5000 Jobs ' Because of Me'
ABC News(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of a Japanese technology company's previous pledge to create …
Trump says Sprint to bring 5000 jobs back to US
Trump says Sprint to bring 5000 jobs back to US
