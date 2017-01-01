Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5000 Jobs ‘ Because of Me’ – 1340 WJOL

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TVC News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5000 Jobs ' Because of Me'
1340 WJOL
ABC News(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of a Japanese technology company's previous pledge to create …
Trump says Sprint to bring 5000 jobs back to USTVC News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.