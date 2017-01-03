Donald Trump Is A Bigot – J.K. Rowling

The creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has described U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump as a ‘bigot’. Rowling, one of the world’s most successful authors who has lived in Scotland since 1993 as she is British, criticized Trump in a passionate letter in defence of free speech. In the letter sent in December to…

