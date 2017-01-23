Donald Trump is First US President to Have Appeared in a P0rn Video

During the presidential campaigns, then Republican candidate Donald Trump had promised to clamp down on pornography if elected.

Reports had it that last July 16, Trump had signed a pledge from anti-pornography group, Enough is Enough, promising to enforce laws against pornography if he won the election.

While concerned Americans await their new president to make good his promise, it turned out that President Trump had also appeared in a soft porn video which, according to BuzzFeed News, was shot to welcome the millennium models of the Playboy magazine, twin sisters Bernaola.



As reported by an online news platform, Trump broke a bottle of champagne on a Playboy-branded limousine while several of the Playmates were visiting New York City.

A Playmate is a female model featured in the centrefold/gatefold of Playboy magazine as Playmate of the Month.

BuzzFeed News reports: “Other scenes from the film feature fully n*de women posing in s*xual positions, dancing n*ked, touching themselves while n*ked, touching each other sensually, rubbing honey on themselves, taking a bath, and dressing in costumes.

“On a bus tour hunt for the 2000 Playmate of the Year around the country, the Playmates travel to different cities including New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego.

“Trump welcomes the Playmates in New York and pops a bottle of champagne to kick off the New York stop. Trump then pours it over the Playboy bunny logo.”