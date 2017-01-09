Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Overrated’ Meryl Streep
America’s President-elect, Donald Trump has lashed out at Hollywood actress, Meryl Streep after she criticized him on Sunday night. The actress delivered an emotional speech while receiving a special recognition award at the Golden Globe award on Sunday night, condemning Trump’s campaign ridicule of a disabled reporter. Although she did not mention Trump by name, …
The post Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Overrated’ Meryl Streep appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG