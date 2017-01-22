Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Protesters Who Marched Against Him

The united states president, Donald J. Trump has lashed out at thousands of Americans ho came out to protest against him during and after his inauguration. The newly sworn in president took to his social media page on Twitter to lash our at protesters as he reeled out the numbers of people who watched his…

The post Donald Trump Lashes Out At Protesters Who Marched Against Him appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

