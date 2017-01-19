The Latest: Trump has late dinner at his DC hotel – Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Bee
The Latest: Trump has late dinner at his DC hotel
Sacramento Bee
The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):. 10 p.m.. President-elect Donald Trump is making a surprise visit to his Washington hotel two days before his inauguration. Trump, who is in town for a pair of fundraisers, pulled up to the …
