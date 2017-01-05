Donald Trump: Protesters to get free weed at President-Elect’s inauguration

At the Presidential inauguration, people will be given free marijuana to smoke.

It seems it is all about weed in 2017 for America.

First, we had the prankster who turned the Hollywood sign to Hollyweed.

Now, free weed will be available at the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017.

According to the Associated Press (AP), advocates for the legalisation of marijuana in DC will give out 4,200 joints to people who will march in protest to the National Mall during Trump’s inauguration.

DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger said participants will smoke when Trump is in four minutes and twenty seconds into his speech.

In December 2016, Mexico’s Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalising medical marijuana after a national debate on narcotics policy in a country mired in brutal drug violence.

In a major policy shift, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed legalising medical marijuana in April after his government organised forums to discuss changes to the laws.

Senators voted 98-7 for the legislation, moving Mexico closer to joining several US states and other nations in Latin America in allowing cannabis for medical uses.

The bill — which now moves to the lower chamber of deputies — falls short of demands among some lawmakers and civil groups who argue that a wider legalization of marijuana use can help the country reduce drug-related violence.

But proponents said it is a major step that will address Mexicans’ need of an alternative medical treatment.

The bill authorizes the health ministry to design regulations for the use, import and production of pharmaceutical products made from cannabis or marijuana, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the plant’s main psychoactive ingredient. Products with one percent concentration of THC would be allowed.

