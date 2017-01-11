Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump reacts to claims he hired prostitutes to defile hotel room where Obamas slept

President-elect, Donald Trump, of the United States, US, has reacted to an alleged intelligence memo which claimed he arranged for a group of prostitutes to urinate on the Moscow hotel bed where the Obamas had slept. According to MirrorUK, Trump engaged in ‘perverted conduct’ because he ‘hates’ Barack and Michelle Obama. The shocking detail is […]

