Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump Shades Obama, Clinton, Others In New Year Message

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The United States President-elect, Donald J. Trump has in his New Year message to Americans taken a swipe at his enemies. The US President-elect whose emergence as victor in the November polls has caused several reactions from the media, immigrants and Americans took to his Twitter account to write: “Happy New Year to all, including…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Donald Trump Shades Obama, Clinton, Others In New Year Message appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.