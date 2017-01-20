Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump sworn-in as US President

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

AP-trump9-ml-170120_12x5_1600

Business tycoon-turn-politician, Donald Trump has been sworn-in as the President of the United States of America, USA. Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the US at the country’s capitol of Washington DC on Friday. The Republican had in November 2016 against all odds emerged victorious in the fiercely contested Presidential election. Speaking after […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Donald Trump sworn-in as US President

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.