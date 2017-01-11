Donald Trump: US President-elect says it’s an ‘asset’ if Putin likes him
Trump said this at a press conference, his first since winning the November presidential election.
US President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday it would be an "asset, not a liability" if he gets along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but admitted it was not a given that the pair would be allies.
"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," Trump told a press conference — his first since winning the November presidential election.
"I don’t know that I’m going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. But there’s a good chance I won’t," he added, in the wake of explosive allegations about his dealings with Russia and purported intelligence gathered by Moscow about him.
