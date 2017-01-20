Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump: What to expect during Friday’s inauguration

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters as he takes the stage for a campaign event in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Barring any last minute change, the United States, US, President-elect, Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the new president of the God’s own country. The ceremony is expected to begin 5pm, Nigerian time. Trump, a Republican had in November 2016 against all odds emerged victorious after a fiercely contested US Presidential election. ‎ As the new […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Donald Trump: What to expect during Friday’s inauguration

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.