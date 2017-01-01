Don’t abandon governance for anti-corruption crusade – APGA warns Buhari
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against replacing normal governance with his so-called anti-corruption crusade. The party gave the charge in a New Year message on Sunday, signed by its National Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor. APGA urged Nigerians to show care and love one another by being their brother’s […]
