Don’t abandon governance for anti-corruption crusade – APGA warns Buhari

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against replacing normal governance with his so-called anti-corruption crusade. The party gave the charge in a New Year message on Sunday, signed by its National Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor. APGA urged Nigerians to show care and love one another by being their brother’s […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

