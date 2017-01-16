Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t buy government vehicles, properties from Governor Mimiko, agents – APC warns

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

mimiko-j

The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has warned people of the state against buying serviceable government vehicles and properties from agents of the outgoing Governor, Olusegun Mimiko. In a statement released on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, the party alleged that Mimiko was planning to sell the cars to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

