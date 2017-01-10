Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t Complain About Anything Else if You Don’t Fight to Make Sure Mike Apologises for Walking with Ladies on a Leash – Ruggedman tells Women

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rapper Ruggedman has reacted to the trending video of Club Owner, Mike walking into a wedding venue with two ladies on a dog leash. Ruggedman, who expressed anger over what the “degrading act” on women, said that if ladies do not gang up tomake sure Mike apologises, he does not want to see any lady […]

