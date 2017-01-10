Don’t Complain About Anything Else if You Don’t Fight to Make Sure Mike Apologises for Walking with Ladies on a Leash – Ruggedman tells Women

Rapper Ruggedman has reacted to the trending video of Club Owner, Mike walking into a wedding venue with two ladies on a dog leash. Ruggedman, who expressed anger over what the “degrading act” on women, said that if ladies do not gang up tomake sure Mike apologises, he does not want to see any lady […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

