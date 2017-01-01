Don’t Lose Hope On Economy, Ajimobi Urges Nigerians

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has called for a renewed hope from the country’s citizens on the ability of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to salvage the country from the pervading economic challenges.

The governor made the call in his New Year message issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, in Ibadan, on Saturday.

Although the governor said he was not unmindful of the telling effect of the recession on the populace, he, however, said they should continue to trust in the FG’s ability to put the economy back on track judging by the ongoing rejigging efforts.

While expressing happiness with the success so far recorded by the military in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, the governor appealed to the Niger-Delta militants to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the zone.

Ajimobi saluted the gallantry of the country’s army and other security agencies, calling for prayers and support for the families of officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price or lost limbs in the patriotic fight that culminated in liberation of the dreaded Sambisa forest.

The governor said, “The economic recession currently staring us in the face in Nigeria called for concerted efforts on the part of all and sundry to play the roles expected of us to ensure that the country survives these trying times.

“Part of these efforts is for the restive Niger-Delta youths to cease fire and allow peace to reign. They should stop the sabotage of oil installations and embrace dialogue. They should realize that it is only in an atmosphere of peace that the desired development can be achieved.

“To the good people of Oyo State, I want to assure you that with your cooperation and support, the administration under my leadership will continue to work towards the recovery of our economy.

“Recall that in my budget speech on Thursday, I reported how much work had been done to enhance our revenue base by expanding the tax net; by blocking financial loopholes, fixing leakages and institutionalizing prudence in all spheres of the administration. May I, therefore, urge you to play your part in this direction.”

The governor thanked the people of the state for maintaining peaceful co-existence and for their commitment to the growth and development of the state.

He, however, restated his warning that any attempt to plunge the state into chaos and lawlessness would be crushed with the full force of law.

Ajimobi said that his government would not relent in its efforts at ensuring the sustenance of the ongoing infrastructural revolution and economic re-engineering aimed at improving the general wellbeing of the citizenry.

