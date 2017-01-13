Don’t miss this Offer… Own A Property in Lekki

The bridge between you and that exquisite home you desire is two words. PENNEK. NIGERIA. (Your Preferred Place).

Beautiful houses in serene estates with the safest titles… we have your i-DEAL home waiting for you.

Located in the most exclusive neighborhoods our homes offer you peace, serenity and security. Even if you decide to build to your own taste, we have gone through painstaking measures to ensure that your home/investment is as safe as can be.

We have developed the most equipped and serene estates you will be proud to call home.

Talking about investments, our properties offer some of the highest ROIs around, with 30 to 50% increase annually. It’s simply i-DEAL… the perfect DEAL.

Security wise, you’re covered both legally and physically. Our properties come with perfect titles, are located in tightly secured areas equipped with 24 hour security surveillance.

Check out our offers below:

Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos.

The Lekki Southern Vila Annex is located at Sangotedo, 12 minutes away from the VGC Round-About and is in close proximity to several important facilities like the Shoprite Novare Lekki Mall, Diamond Gardens, Emperor Luxury Estate amongst many others.



Duplex starting at ₦26,000,000.00

Grand-Deluxe plots @ 12,000,000.00

Lekki Southern Villa Phase 2, Shapati, Lekki, Lagos.

Lekki Southern Villa Phase 2 is 15-18 minutes away from VGC roundabout. It borders the Lakowe Golf Course and is located few minutes away from Mayfair gardens and Lakowe lakes.

Grand-Deluxe plots @5,500,000.00

Deluxe plots @ 3,500,000.00

Pen Gardens Phase 2, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Pen Gardens Phase 2 is off the LekkiEpe expressway at Lamija town,Ibeju Lekki. Its 3 minutes away from the new Lekki Airport.



Grand-Deluxe plots @1,800,000.00

Pen Gardens, Owerri

Pen Gardens, Owerri is our flagship estate in Eastern Nigeria. It is located in a prime neighborhood in the Port-Harcourt Road axis.

Grand-Deluxe plots @3.500,000.00

What’s more? We are offering discounts on every purchase ( Terms and conditions apply)

Invest in Lekki Southern Villa and Pen Gardens today, and you’ll thank yourself for making the perfect decision.

Your dream home is just a phone call away.

08122493117, 09055557516,

09020906507, 08032692422.

07001000000, 08122493114

sales@pennek.com

www.pennek.com

