Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t remind Nigerians of the dark days of war on press- Nigerian Editors tell FG

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the recent siege on the office of Premium Times, an on-line publication based in Abuja and the arrest and detention of its publisher, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, and his colleague, Ms Evelyn Okakwu, describing it as unwarranted assault on the freedom of the press and undue interference. Mr.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.