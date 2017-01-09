Pages Navigation Menu

Another N’Delta militant group announces resumption of hostilities – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in World


Another N'Delta militant group announces resumption of hostilities
WARRI—THE Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, a militant group in the Niger Delta, yesterday, joined the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, in declaring its plan to resume fresh hostilities in the Niger Delta, following the Federal Government's alleged …
Don't resume bombing of pipelines – Activist begs Niger Delta AvengersDaily Post Nigeria
Avengers Issued Dead Serious Threat To Buhari, “He Will Shed Blood in 2017”BuzzNigeria.com

