Don’t resume bombing of pipelines – Activist begs Niger Delta Avengers
A Niger Delta activist, Sheriff Mulade has urged Niger Delta Avengers not to resume hostilities. He said peaceful negotiation remained the best option for the region. Mulade urged the group to allow the current prevailing peace in the oil rich region to continue. Speaking in Warri, Delta State on Sunday, the activist, however, called on […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
