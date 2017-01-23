Don’t Scuttle Igbo Presidency In 2023, Buhari’s Supporters Caution Nwodo

A political pressure group, Buhari Support Organization (BSO), Enugu State chapter has advised Ohanaeze Ndigbo not to scuttle the emergence of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 after the second tenure of President Muhammau Buhari.

The group said experience in the Nigerian political trajectory was that no one ethnic nationality could become president of Nigeria without the support of the other ethnic groups, adding that for Ndigbo to become president in 2023, they needed the support of others.

Publicity secretary of the association, Chibueze Eze, who was reacting to press conference by Nwodo, ‎wondered why Nwodo should be inciting Ndigbo against President Buhari, despite the fact that President sent him a congratulatory message, expressing his readiness to work with the new Ohanaeze leadership.

According to Eze, while they agree with the President General in age long marginalization of Ndigbo, it was their considered view that Chief Nwodo unexpectedly did not learn from the great Zik of Africa’s thesis that ‘no condition is permanent’ and therefore resorted to grandstanding, placed prejudice over patriotism and played holier than thou attitude.

The statement read: “It is with rapt attention that Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, listened to the press conference of the new Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, our dear elder brother, orator and show man, Chief John Nnia Nwodo last Thursday, January,19 2017. We wanted to gloss it over, until we saw the lavish advert publication of his personal statement being decorated as that of Ohaneze Ndigbo, when in actual fact Ohaneze Ndigbo is a non-partisan socio-cultural Organisation.

“BSO is aware that for Ndigbo to take such far reaching decisions, as proclaimed Imeobi the inner caucus of Ohaneze Ndigbo had to be summoned, this was not the case.

“BSO is in league with majority of Ndigbo and Nigerians in general, who inspite of the existing fault lines, have high hopes of Nigeria’s resurgimento to prosperity and greatness. Where justice, equality and fairness will triumph.”

“We also foresee the emergence of president of Igbo extraction in Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight year tenure and hence caution for tact and less inflammatory statements, especially from non-partisan Ohaneze Ndigbo,” Eze said.

