Don’t tell me my husband cheats, I will never leave him – Actress, Foluke Daramola – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Don't tell me my husband cheats, I will never leave him – Actress, Foluke Daramola
Daily Post Nigeria
Popular Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola Salako, has warned critics to keep their gossips and judgement off her marriage. She revealed how a certain lady sent a message to her, gossiping about seeing her commentator husband, Kayode Salako , at an …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG