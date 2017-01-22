Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t tell me my husband cheats, I will never leave him – Actress, Foluke Daramola

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola Salako, has warned critics to keep their gossips and judgement off her marriage. She revealed how a certain lady sent a message to her, gossiping about seeing her commentator husband, Kayode Salako , at an outing with a woman she tagged ‘side chick.’ But Salako told Tribune, “The pressure that […]

