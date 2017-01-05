Don’t trade blame in 2017, Ben Bruce cautions Buhari

SENATOR REPRESENTING Bayelsa central, Ben Murray- Bruce, has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari wants Nigeria to get out of the current recession, he should avoid trading blames. The senator, in a series of tweets via his twitter handle in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, said that Buhari should stop blaming the past […]

