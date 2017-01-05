Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t trade blame in 2017, Ben Bruce cautions Buhari

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATOR REPRESENTING Bayelsa central, Ben Murray- Bruce, has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari wants Nigeria to get out of the current recession, he should avoid trading blames. The senator, in a series of tweets via his twitter handle in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, said that Buhari should stop blaming the past […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Don’t trade blame in 2017, Ben Bruce cautions Buhari appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.