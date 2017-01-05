Don’t trade blame in 2017, Ben Bruce cautions Buhari
SENATOR REPRESENTING Bayelsa central, Ben Murray- Bruce, has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari wants Nigeria to get out of the current recession, he should avoid trading blames. The senator, in a series of tweets via his twitter handle in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, said that Buhari should stop blaming the past […]
The post Don’t trade blame in 2017, Ben Bruce cautions Buhari appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG