Don’t Underestimate Donald Trump, He Is A ‘Change Candidate’ – Obama Warns Americans
Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama has said hs successor, Donald Trump was a “change candidate” and cautioned people against underestimating the President-elect, even as he acknowledged that it has been an “unusual” transition. “He was a change candidate,” Mr. Obama told CBS News in his final interview as the President of the United States. Asked…
The post Don’t Underestimate Donald Trump, He Is A ‘Change Candidate’ – Obama Warns Americans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG