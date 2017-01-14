Pages Navigation Menu

“Don’t underestimate” Donald Trump – President Obama

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

As U.S. President, BarackObama prepares to turn the White House over to President-elect, Donald Trump next Friday, he has said that Trump should not be underestimated. Obama noted that Trump “ran sort of a improvisational campaign” but cautioned him against running an “improvisational presidency,” saying it will be a test to see if Trump can […]

