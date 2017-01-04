Pages Navigation Menu

DOWNLOAD: DJ Tof – Detty Mixtape (Best Of Mr Eazi)

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

With Mr Eazi taking over the afrobeat scene, this is a mix to appreciate his efforts. The mix mainly showcases Mr Eazi, hence some artists have been cut out in the process of mixing, even those that featured him. Sincerely apologies if you are offended by this. Below is the Tracklist: 1. Mr Eazi Intro […]

