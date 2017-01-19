Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DP Ruto heckled in Narok – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
DP Ruto heckled in Narok
Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto (in blue shirt) with other leaders at Sogoo trading centre in Narok County where he launched the Last Mile electricity programme in two homes on January 19, 2017. PHOTO | GEORGE SAYAGIE | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Why DP Ruto was booed in NarokHivisasa.com
Details of how Kipsigis community embarrassed Ruto, leaving the DP begging emergeTUKO.CO.KE
Uhuru says this after Ruto is booed in NarokZIPO.CO.KE
The Standard (press release) –The Star, Kenya –Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.