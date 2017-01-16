DPR partners NSCDC to curb adulterated petroleum products in Akwa Ibom

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Akwa Ibom has solicited more robust partnership with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to curb incessant adulteration of petroleum products in the state. Mr Bassey Nkanga, the Operations Controller of DPR in charge of Akwa Ibom and Cross River, made the appeal in Uyo on…

The post DPR partners NSCDC to curb adulterated petroleum products in Akwa Ibom appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

