DR Congo players refuse to train – Vanguard

DR Congo players refuse to train
Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco in a dispute over pay. Norwich City midfielder Yousuf Mulumbu, the DR Congo captain, said the squad boycotted Friday training …
