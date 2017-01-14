Pages Navigation Menu

DR Congo players refuse to train – Vanguard

DR Congo players refuse to train
Vanguard
Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco in a dispute over pay. Norwich City midfielder Yousuf Mulumbu, the DR Congo captain, said the squad boycotted Friday training …
