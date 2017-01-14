DR Congo players refuse to train

Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco in a dispute over pay.

Norwich City midfielder Yousuf Mulumbu, the DR Congo captain, said the squad boycotted Friday training in a dispute over match bonuses.

“It has been the same for years and years. We prepare well for our matches and in the end there is always a problem over bonuses,” he said on Twitter.

“Having said that, on January 16 we will fiercely defend our flag,” in the team’s opening match against Morocco.

Another team appearing in the the tournament which opens Saturday, Zimbabwe, initially refused to fly to host nation Gabon in a dispute over bonuses which has since been resolved.

The post DR Congo players refuse to train appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

