DR Congo vs Ivory Coast: interesting facts you should know

Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ivory Coast in Oyem Friday (1600 GMT):

— There are usually plenty of goals when these countries clash at the Cup of Nations — hopeful news for Oyem spectators after only one was scored during the first two group games there three days ago.

— Ivory Coast triumphed 3-0 in 1965 in Tunisia and the teams drew 1-1 when they next met 23 years later in Morocco.

— The Congolese triumphed 3-1 in 2002 in Mali and the most recent match-up, a 2015 semi-final in Equatorial Guinea, ended 3-1 in favour of the Ivorians.

— Two of the Ivorian scorers in that semi-final success are not in Gabon — midfielder Yaya Toure has retired from international football and winger Gervinho is injured.

— But the other Ivorian scorer, defender Wilfried Kanon, is at the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon, as is the striker who netted for DR Congo, Dieumerci Mbokani.

