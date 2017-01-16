Pages Navigation Menu

DR Congo vs Morocco: Kabananga strikes as the Leopards upset Atlas Lion

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Democratic Republic of the Congo's midfielder Junior Kabananga (L) challenges Morocco's midfielder Romain Saiss during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group C football match between DR Congo and Morocco in Oyem on January 16, 2017. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Gabonese town Oyem.

Victory took the Congolese Leopards to the top of the table after defending champions the Ivory Coast were held 0-0 by Togo in the first half of a dobule-header.

Kazakhstan-based midfielder Kabananga pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi to score from close range 10 minutes into the second half.

