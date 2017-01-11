Drake’s $100k gift for Jennifer Lopez – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Drake's $100k gift for Jennifer Lopez
Eyewitness News
Drake has reportedly given Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 Tiffany diamond necklace as a New Year's present. A selfie of Jennifer Lopez and Drake. Picture: @jlo/Instagram. Drake · Jennifer Lopez · Jlo Drake dating. Email; Print …
Drake Reportedly Buys Jennifer Lopez a $100000 Diamond Necklace
Jennifer Lopez is 'gifted a $100K diamond necklace by new 'beau' Drake
Did Drake Buy Jennifer Lopez a $100000 Necklace?
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG