Drake Makes Surprise Appearance At Rae Sremmurd’s Amsterdam Concert

Drake, ahead of his European tour ‘The Boy Meets World’ made an early appearance overseas as he popped up on stage in Amsterdam during Rae Sremmurd’s concert. Announcing the rapper’s stage entrance, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on stage hollered: “Can we bring a fucking homie out? A fucking legend?” just as the opening of “Fake Love”…

