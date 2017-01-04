Drake Named Best-Dressed Man In The World While Tyga Gets Ranked Among The Worst – HipHopDX
|
HipHopDX
|
Drake Named Best-Dressed Man In The World While Tyga Gets Ranked Among The Worst
HipHopDX
Canadian singer/rapper Drake earned a major honor this week when he was dubbed the best-dressed man in the world by the U.K. branch of GQ magazine. Drizzy, who serves as a new entry to the annual list, is joined by the likes of London Mayor Sadiq …
Drake named as the world's best dressed man
Drake named world's best-dressed man by British GQ
Drake Is British GQ's Best Dressed Man Of 2016
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG