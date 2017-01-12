Drama as Anambra Pastor is Arrested for Stealing Luxury Cars with Master Key (Photo)

Policemen have arrested the founder of a church based in Idemili North LGA of in Anambra state for allegedly stealing several luxury cars in Awada Layout area of Obosi.

It was gathered that Rev Ugo Sam of the Freedom City Ministry located at No 77 Ezeiweka Road in Awada is currently in the custody of F­SARS in Awkuzu. Federal Special Anti­Robbery Squad (F­SARS) Commander, Sunday Okpe described Sam Ugo’s action as a disgrace to the church.

The suspect was arrested by FSARS operatives after one Sunday Obaji reported him to police for stealing his Lexus 330 with master key from where it was parked.

Before the incident, Sam, it was learnt used to borrow the stolen car for his own personal use.

After his arrest, Rev Ugo Sam said satan led him to the crime, he begged the owner of car for forgiveness claiming that the car theft was his first offence. F­SARS Commander Sunday Okpe said the suspect will be arraigned after the festivities.