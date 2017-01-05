Drama as Angry Passengers Mercilessly Beat Up Arik Air Manager at Lagos Airport (Video)
A shocking video currently making rounds on social media, show angry Nigerian passengers mercilessly beating up an Arik airline manager at Lagos airport after their flight was delayed for 3 days without any notice.
According to Tweet by SaharaReporters
“Arik Airline’s Customer Service Liaison Manager, Andrew Umogbai beaten up last night by angry passengers after a flight from Lagos to Johannesburg got cancelled for three consecutive days without cogent explanations by the airline,” .
Watch the viral video below:
