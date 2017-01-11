Drama as APC Youths in River State Burn APC Customized Coffin as They Decamp to PDP in Rivers State
In a bid to show their loyalty and that they have totally surrendered, hundreds of youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rumuokparali, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday, defected to PDP, and burnt a casket engraved with APC logo.
The defected youths also handed over their brooms to PDP state chairman which were also burnt at the venue.
See more photos below;
