Drama as Frustrated Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down
Residents of Ashanti Region, Ghana witness a dramatic incident as a frustrated man climbed and sat on a high tension pole for hours causing total electricity outage in the community and surrounding areas.
The man who refused to come down -demanded huge amount of money from the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and/or the community.
Residents say it is the second time the man has climbed the high tension electricity pole and demanded money. See more photo + video below;
