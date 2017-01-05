Drama as Frustrated Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down

Residents of Ashanti Region, Ghana witness a dramatic incident as a frustrated man climbed and sat on a high tension pole for hours causing total electricity outage in the community and surrounding areas.

The man who refused to come down -demanded huge amount of money from the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and/or the community.

Residents say it is the second time the man has climbed the high tension electricity pole and demanded money. See more photo + video below;