Drama as Frustrated Man Climbs High Tension Pole, Demands Money Before Coming Down

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Residents of Ashanti Region, Ghana witness a dramatic incident as a frustrated man climbed and sat on a high tension pole for hours causing total electricity outage in the community and surrounding areas.

The man who refused to come down -demanded huge amount of money from the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and/or the community.

Residents say it is the second time the man has climbed the high tension electricity pole and demanded money. See more photo + video below;drama-as-frustrated-man-climbs-high-tension-pole-demands-money-before-coming-down-2 drama-as-frustrated-man-climbs-high-tension-pole-demands-money-before-coming-down-3 drama-as-frustrated-man-climbs-high-tension-pole-demands-money-before-coming-down-4

