Drama as Headteacher Flogged in Public for R2ping 3 Children (Photos+Video)

A Kenyan headteacher was flogged in public after allegedly defiling three school girls under his care.

According to Dailymail, The man identified as Willy Kiprop reportedly enticed the girls aged 12 to 16 with goodies and claimed he had an ‘affair’ with the eldest.

The teacher was filmed as the was furiously caned by angry residents of Kapsaos village in the Uasin Gishu area of Kenya. He is seen lying on the ground with his hands tied as locals take turns to hit him on the bottom with a stick.

When asked why he had attacked the girls, he claimed he was possessed by satan. He told witnesses: ‘Adrenalin rush, plus the devil paid me a visit at the time.’

After a ‘thorough’ caning, Kiprop was handed over to the police who will investigate and prosecute him.

