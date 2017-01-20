Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as Jonathan Visits Obasanjo’s Country Home

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

There was mild drama in the Ibogun hometown of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun state, on Friday, when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan came visiting. According to TheCable, the immediate past president arrived Ibogun to a warm reception by members of the community. The people sang, danced, and lined up the streets to welcome the august …

The post Drama as Jonathan Visits Obasanjo's Country Home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

