Jonathan visits Obasanjo as Trump was inaugurated in US (Photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Jonathan visits Obasanjo as Trump was inaugurated in US (Photos)
NAIJ.COM
Contrary to earlier reports that former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan was invited to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America on Friday, January 20, the former leader was actually in Otta, Ogun …
Why Jonathan visited Obasanjo
Obasanjo to Jonathan: We have a lot of experience to share
Jonathan visits Obasanjo in Ibogun
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG