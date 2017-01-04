Drama as monarchs, leaders, BoT members elect Moses Taiga as new UPU president general

The leadership crisis rocking the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) seems resolved with the late Monday night election of Moses Taiga as the president-general.In a drama-soaked atmosphere, the Urhobo traditional rulers, community heads and members of the board of trustees of the UPU organised an election that saw the emergence of Olorogun Moses Taiga as the UPU leader.

The UPU had been thrown into a crisis since a factional leader of the UPU, Chief Joe Omene attempted to organise an election at the Urhobo House at Uwviamuge on December 2, 2016, but was thwarted by hundreds of security agencies, which sealed the venue.

Omene eventually moved the election to his premises at Mosogar, in which he was declared president general. The monarchs, leaders and his main rival, Moses Taiga, rejected this.

In the midst of the confusion the UPU board of trustees intervened with the secretary, Chief Victor E. Otomiewo convening the emergency meeting.Otomiewo explained that convening the emergency national congress became expedient due to the crisis that had engulfed the union since the death of Major-Gen Patrick Aziza.

Observers at the venue sensed an election was in the offing when the UPU board of trustees headed by Prof. Onigu Otite, who did not initially list election as part of the agenda, called for an election. All the delegates and the monarchs, which included the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, gave their consent.

In the late night voting, Moses Taiga emerged president-general, unopposed. Chief Okotie Osiobe was voted the 1st deputy president general while Capt. Anthony Onoharigho was elected 2nd deputy president general. Abel Opudi became treasurer, while Mr. Abel Oshevire was voted the publicity secretary with Dickson Oyovwe his assistant. The position of assistant legal adviser was won by Omovie Itebu. Justice D. K. Dugbo immediately swore in the new executive.

