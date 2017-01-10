Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as Nnamdi Kanu rejects masked witnesses

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The on-going trial of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took a dramatic twist on Tuesday, as he rejected to be tried secretly. DAILY POST gathered that Kanu caused heavy uproar as he thundered in a very loud voice “I shall not be tried secretly while my accusers accused […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

