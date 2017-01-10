Drama as Nnamdi Kanu rejects masked witnesses
The on-going trial of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took a dramatic twist on Tuesday, as he rejected to be tried secretly. DAILY POST gathered that Kanu caused heavy uproar as he thundered in a very loud voice “I shall not be tried secretly while my accusers accused […]
Drama as Nnamdi Kanu rejects masked witnesses
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG