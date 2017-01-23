Drama as Policeman Stabs Estate Manager For Allegedly Mocking Cops

A policeman attached to the PPL Police Post, Ojo division, Sergeant Henry, has allegedly stabbed an estate manager, Lucky Asuelimen, along the PPL Task Force Road, Ojo. It was learnt that Henry accused Asuelimen of mocking him and three other cops while pushing a vehicle last Wednesday.

It was gathered that the four policemen were pushing the commercial bus to the police station after its owner allegedly committed an offence.

A resident was said to have mocked the policemen while they passed.

It was learnt that Henry later returned to the area and attacked Asuelimen, alleging he was the one who mocked them.

He was reported to have slapped the victim before breaking a bottle and stabbing him in the face.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital, where he was treated for the injuries.

Asuelimen, who hails from Ishan, Edo State, told PUNCH Metro that he was settling a dispute between a couple in a beer parlour around 3pm when the policeman attacked him.

He said, “While we were settling the case, we saw four policemen towing a vehicle to the PPL Police Post.

“We just observed that one of them returned later and asked who abused them while they were towing away the vehicle.

“Before I knew it, he had slapped me twice. He emptied a bottle of beer on the table and smashed it on the ground.

“He wanted to stab me in the eye, but I dodged it and he stabbed me in the cheek. It was God that saved me. I wondered what would have happened if he had a gun.”

Asuelimen said he was taken before the Ojo Divisional Police Officer, who immediately referred him to a police hospital for treatment.

He said the policeman, when questioned on why he stabbed him, said he didn’t know what came over him.

The father of one said his injuries had prevented him from going to work.

He lamented that the policeman had refused to settle his hospital bill, while the DPO was also not reachable.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Godwin, urged the police to conduct a medical check on Henry.

He said, “There was nobody that abused them. Assuming he had a gun, he would have killed him. He didn’t even do any finding before stabbing the man. This is why I believe it is important they run a check on him before allowing him to go out.”

A lawyer, Saidi Sani, told PUNCH Metro that the policeman was fond of extorting money from motorists in the community.

He said, “He stays around the Iyana Iba-LASU gate area. He raids vehicles and take them to the PPL Police Post from where he extorts money from the drivers.

“On that day, he had seized a vehicle on the expressway. Henry and other policemen were taking it to the police station when it broke down and they had to push it. He later said he overheard someone mocking him and he attacked the manager.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said she had yet to be briefed on the matter.

Punch