Drama as Woman Returns Her Newborn Baby to the Clinic Because He’s Too Ugly

A woman took her newborn grandson back to the clinic where he was delivered and accused staff of swapping him for another baby – because she thought he was too ugly to be her relative.

According to Dailymail reports., The unnamed woman stormed into the clinic in the city of Santa Marta, in the northern Colombian department of Magdalena, together with the infant and his mother.

She asked the staff to swap the baby, but she was told that he had been the only baby boy delivered at the clinic on the day he was born, and there had been no swap.

Carlos Pallares, health secretary on Santa Marta’ city council, said: ‘The grandmother was not very happy.

‘She did not identify the baby as a new member of the family and therefore she decided to come back to the clinic along with the mother of the baby to return him.

‘The situation should be accepted. Sometimes biology, genetics play a role in these mistakes and we should accept them.’

The woman eventually took the baby home after she was persuaded by staff at the clinic.

However, City council spokesman Chadan Rosado has admitted that the grandmother was undergoing psychological treatment, and urged people not to be too quick to judge her.

It was not clear exactly why the grandmother thought the baby was ugly.