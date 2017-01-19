Drew Barrymore Puts Stamp Of Approval On SZA’s New Single ‘Drew Barrymore’! – Just Jared
|
Just Jared
|
Drew Barrymore Puts Stamp Of Approval On SZA's New Single 'Drew Barrymore'!
Just Jared
Drew Barrymore has put her stamp of approval on SZA's new single titled “Drew Barrymore“! SZA was reportedly inspired by Drew, 41, and her movies like Never Been Kissed and Poison Ivy for the song. “I just imagine this being the soundtrack to one of …
From Rom-Coms To Nom Noms, Drew Barrymore Feasts On Humans In New Trailer For Netflix's 'Santa Clarita Diet'
Santa Clarita Diet: “The family that slays together, stays together”
Drew Barrymore's Must See New Netflix Show
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG