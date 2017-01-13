Pages Navigation Menu

DRF: Bauchi Govt. records N100mn profit – BusinessDay

BusinessDay

DRF: Bauchi Govt. records N100mn profit
The Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumable Management Agency, has recorded N100 million turnover on its 2016 Drugs Revolving Funds scheme as against N58 million profit in 2015. The chairman of the agency, Abdulkadir Ahmed, made this …

