Drink This Juice To Lose Weight, Regulate Your Thyroid And Fight Inflammation

Thyroid gland is responsible for producing of important hormones that regulate the function of our heart, brain, cholesterol, respiration and body temperature, as well.



Hypothyroidism is medical condition when this gland produces insufficient level of hormones and it can can cause severe health issues, including heart issues, joint pain, obesity and infertility.

The most common hypothyroidism symptoms are:

Weight gain;

Fatigue;

Muscle cramps;

Constipation;

Depression;

Memory loss;

Dry skin;

Hair loss;

Cold intolerance;

Irritability;

Low libido;

Weakness.

In this article we are going to present you natural juice for treatment of hypothyroidism which in same time will reduce the symptoms.

Here’s how to prepare it:

Ingredients:

1 cup of cranberry juice

¾ tablespoon orange juice

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon dry ginger

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon

Preparation:

Start with boiling of 2 glasses of water in a pot and then add the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cranberry juice. Mix well this tea and leave it to cool down for about 20 minutes. After that, add the lemon and orange juice.

It is advisable to drink the resulted mixture fresh. It will help you to regulate your hormone levels and in same time will boost your metabolism. Due to the rich vitamin content it has the ability to prevent inflammation in the body and can reduce the risk of numerous diseases, as well.

Source: healthyhabit365.com